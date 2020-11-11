UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Mourns Death Of Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa - State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:54 PM

Bahrain Mourns Death of Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa - State Media

The Bahraini Royal Court mourns the death of Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday morning at the US-based Mayo Clinic Hospital, the state-run BNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Bahraini Royal Court mourns the death of Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday morning at the US-based Mayo Clinic Hospital, the state-run BNA news agency reported.

The burial ceremony will take place once his body arrives in Bahrain, the news agency said, adding that the funeral will be held in the presence of a limited number of his relatives.

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa declared a week-long period of mourning in the country, with flags being flown at half-mast.

Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days starting Thursday.

