Bahrain Plans to Buy Coronavirus Medication in Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Bahrain is interested in buying Russian medication for the coronavirus and expects to sign some deals in the near future, Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati told Sputnik.

"At the moment, officials and pharmacies in Bahrain are showing interest in buying medication that was developed by Russian laboratories to treat and prevent the spread of this disease. And we hope that the two sides will sign some documents on this in the near future," the diplomat said.