UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Plans To Buy Coronavirus Medication In Russia - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

Bahrain Plans to Buy Coronavirus Medication in Russia - Ambassador

Bahrain is interested in buying Russian medication for the coronavirus and expects to sign some deals in the near future, Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Bahrain is interested in buying Russian medication for the coronavirus and expects to sign some deals in the near future, Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati told Sputnik.

"At the moment, officials and pharmacies in Bahrain are showing interest in buying medication that was developed by Russian laboratories to treat and prevent the spread of this disease. And we hope that the two sides will sign some documents on this in the near future," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Russia Bahrain Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait sends food aid to Lebanon

9 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan asks political par ..

1 minute ago

Global AI market revenues to reach $156 billion in ..

1 minute ago

Maid murder case: Court summons doctor, husband fo ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

1 minute ago

US says sending immediate $15 mn in food, medicine ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.