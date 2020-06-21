UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Plans To Cooperate With Russia On COVID-19 Medication - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Bahrain plans to cooperate with Russia on the coronavirus treatment, especially after Russia-made Avifavir yielded positive results, the kingdom's ambassador to Moscow, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati, said.

"We have a plan of cooperation with Russia in this area [the medication against the COVID-19], especially after reports confirming its efficiency on the first stage of infection in particular," the ambassador told Al-Ayam newspaper.

Avifavir, created on the basis of Favipiravir, is one of the two antiviral drugs for COVID-19 treatment registered globally. In early June, the Russian Health Ministry said that the medication had proven 90 percent efficient during trials.

It is currently not possible to purchase Avifavir in a pharmacy, it is available only to patients treated at hospitals and is used under medical supervision.

