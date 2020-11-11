UrduPoint.com
Bahrain PM, World's Longest-serving, Dies At 84: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:02 PM

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84: state media

Bahrain's Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world's longest-serving prime minister who had held the post since independence in 1971, died Wednesday at the age of 84, state media announced

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahrain's Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world's longest-serving prime minister who had held the post since independence in 1971, died Wednesday at the age of 84, state media announced.

"The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America," the Bahrain news Agency said, adding that the country would enter a week of official mourning.

