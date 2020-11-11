Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa passes away in US hospital

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say body of Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman will be flown home for burial in funeral that will be attended only by few close relatives.

MANAMA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa passed away on Wednesday.

Bahrain Royal Court also confirmed his death.

He was 84.

PM Khalifa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa took his last breath in a hospital in the United States.

According to the reports, his body would be flown back to Bahrain for burial after funeral which would be limited only to few close relatives due to Covid-19 situation.

Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed grief over his death and announced a week-long mourning. The National flag was lowered and suspended work at government institutions for three days starting from Thursday in mourning over the prime minister's death.