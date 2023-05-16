Bahrain, Qatar to Resume Direct Flights on May 25 After 6-Year Pause - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Direct flights between Bahrain and Qatar will resume on May 25 after six years of ban due to a diplomatic conflict between the two countries, the Bahrain news Agency (BNA) reported on Monday, citing the Bahraini Civil Aviation Affairs.

The resumption of direct flights between Doha and Manama achieves the common aspirations of the leaders and the peoples of both countries, the report said.

The move comes as a follow-up to the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two nations in April.

In 2017, a number of the Persian Gulf countries, including Bahrain, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of meddling and sponsoring terrorism. Doha has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.