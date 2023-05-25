UrduPoint.com

Bahrain, Qatar's National Airlines To Resume Direct Flights After 6-Year Pause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Bahrain, Qatar's National Airlines to Resume Direct Flights After 6-Year Pause

National airlines of Qatar and Bahrain, Qatar Airways and Gulf Air, said on Wednesday that they will resume direct flights between the two countries on May 25 after a six-year pause due to a diplomatic conflict

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) National airlines of Qatar and Bahrain, Qatar Airways and Gulf Air, said on Wednesday that they will resume direct flights between the two countries on May 25 after a six-year pause due to a diplomatic conflict.

According to the new schedule on the airlines' web sites, they intend to make one daily flight each, which is almost seven times less than they did before the conflict, when both companies made 93 flights per week in both directions.

The air route from Qatar to its neighboring Bahrain, which is an archipelago state, is only 148 kilometers (91.9 miles). The flight takes 45 minutes due to aircraft takeoff and landing maneuvers. After the resumption of direct flights, it will be the shortest route on Qatar Airways' schedule, and the second-shortest for Gulf Air after the one to Saudi Arabia's Dammam.

In June 2017, Bahrain joined several Persian Golf states in their transit blockade of Qatar, banning direct flights by Gulf Air to the country and closing its airspace to Qatari national airlines. Unlike Qatar's other neighbors, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, that resumed direct flights to Qatar right after the resumption of diplomatic ties with it in 2021, Manama repaired its relationship with Doha in the spring of 2023.

In early May, Qatar and Bahrain agreed to make steps to resume diplomatic and other ties amid recent political improvements in the region following an agreement on normalization of relations concluded between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March.

Related Topics

Iran Qatar Manama Doha Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates March May June 2017 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 billion

46 seconds ago
 ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gam ..

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gaming and sport opportunities

15 minutes ago
 MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; ..

MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; with nation-wide awareness cam ..

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce ..

Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce year-round partnership

15 minutes ago
 &#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Se ..

&#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Services, Card Scheme Regulation ..

15 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy signs MoU with Ge ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy signs MoU with Geneva Centre for Security Polic ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.