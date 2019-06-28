UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Recalls Ambassador To Iraq After Attack On Embassy In Baghdad - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:50 AM

Bahrain Recalls Ambassador to Iraq After Attack on Embassy in Baghdad - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Bahraini Foreign Ministry has recalled the country's ambassador to Iraq, Salah Maliki, for consultations in the wake of an attack on its embassy in Baghdad, the state-run BNA news agency reported on Friday.

On Thursday, demonstrators reportedly stormed the embassy in protest against Bahrain hosting the US-led peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was attended by Israeli politicians and media outlets.

The protesters have broken into the embassy premises, where they took down the Bahraini flag and installed the Palestinian flag instead of it.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Iraq Baghdad Bahrain Media

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

20 minutes ago

Weather forecast during next five days

1 hour ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

2 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

3 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.