Bahrain Recalls Ambassador to Iraq After Attack on Embassy in Baghdad - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Bahraini Foreign Ministry has recalled the country's ambassador to Iraq, Salah Maliki, for consultations in the wake of an attack on its embassy in Baghdad, the state-run BNA news agency reported on Friday.

On Thursday, demonstrators reportedly stormed the embassy in protest against Bahrain hosting the US-led peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was attended by Israeli politicians and media outlets.

The protesters have broken into the embassy premises, where they took down the Bahraini flag and installed the Palestinian flag instead of it.