Bahrain Refutes Plans to Import Goods From West Bank, Golan Heights - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An official source in the Bahraini Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism told state news agency BNA on Saturday that the statement attributable to Minister Zayed Al Zayani on plans to import products from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights had been misinterpreted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) An official source in the Bahraini Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism told state news agency BNA on Saturday that the statement attributable to Minister Zayed Al Zayani on plans to import products from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights had been misinterpreted.

On Thursday, Israeli media quoted Al Zayani as saying that Bahrain would consider all imports from Israel, including the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights, as "made in Israel."

BNA's source denied these reports and stressed that Bahrain's government remained committed to the resolutions of the United Nations, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the status of the West Bank and Golan Heights.

These organizations consider the West Bank and Golan Heights territories occupied by Israel.

In October, Bahrain and Israel signed landmark agreements on establishing formal relations and launching cooperation across a wide array of fields, including economy, trade and air traffic.