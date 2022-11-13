UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Reports Record Turnout In Parliamentary Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 02:30 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Voter turnout in Bahrain's parliamentary elections was 73%, the highest in ten years, Minister of Justice and Islamic Affairs Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Maawda said.

On Saturday, over 344,700 people were eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections in Bahrain.

"The voter turnout in these elections was very high and amounted to 73%," Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Maawda said at a Saturday press conference, adding that women were especially active in their voting.

More than 500 candidates are vying for 40 seats in Bahrain's lower house of parliament and 30 municipal seats, including 94 women, according to the country's authorities.

More Stories From World

