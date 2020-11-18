Bahrain Requests Embassy Opening in Tel Aviv, Agrees to Open Israeli Mission in Manama

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani announced during his first-ever official visit to Israel on Wednesday that Manama had officially requested the Israeli authorities to open an embassy of Bahrain in Tel Aviv, noting that a similar request by Israel had been approved.

"A request of the Bahraini authorities on the opening of [the kingdom's] embassy in Tel Aviv was officially submitted, and a similar request of Israel to open an embassy in Manama has been approved," Alzayani said during a press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

The minister noted the seriousness of both parties in achieving tangible results.

"There is a clear and mutual eagerness to ensure the success of cooperation and prove that our countries and the region will benefit from it," Alzayani added.