Bahrain Requests Embassy Opening In Tel Aviv, Agrees To Open Israeli Mission In Manama
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:10 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani announced during his first-ever official visit to Israel on Wednesday that Manama had officially requested the Israeli authorities to open an embassy of Bahrain in Tel Aviv, noting that a similar request by Israel had been approved.
"A request of the Bahraini authorities on the opening of [the kingdom's] embassy in Tel Aviv was officially submitted, and a similar request of Israel to open an embassy in Manama has been approved," Alzayani said during a press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
The minister noted the seriousness of both parties in achieving tangible results.
"There is a clear and mutual eagerness to ensure the success of cooperation and prove that our countries and the region will benefit from it," Alzayani added.