UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Requests Embassy Opening In Tel Aviv, Agrees To Open Israeli Mission In Manama

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Bahrain Requests Embassy Opening in Tel Aviv, Agrees to Open Israeli Mission in Manama

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani announced during his first-ever official visit to Israel on Wednesday that Manama had officially requested the Israeli authorities to open an embassy of Bahrain in Tel Aviv, noting that a similar request by Israel had been approved.

"A request of the Bahraini authorities on the opening of [the kingdom's] embassy in Tel Aviv was officially submitted, and a similar request of Israel to open an embassy in Manama has been approved," Alzayani said during a press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

The minister noted the seriousness of both parties in achieving tangible results.

"There is a clear and mutual eagerness to ensure the success of cooperation and prove that our countries and the region will benefit from it," Alzayani added.

Related Topics

Israel Visit Manama Rashid Bahrain From

Recent Stories

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

11 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

11 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

14 minutes ago

UK's Labour denies parliamentary membership to Cor ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.