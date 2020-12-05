UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Says It Won't Allow Imports From Israeli Settlements

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:03 PM

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani says Manama will make no distinction between products produced in Israel or in the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights.

MANAMA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) Bahrain said that it would not allow Israeli products produced inside Palestinian settlements, the reports said on Saturday.

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani had voiced openness to settlement imports, pointing out that Manama would make no distinction between products produced in Israel or in the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights.

(More to Come)

