UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Says Seeking To Deepen Ties With Russia As Top Diplomat Heads To Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Bahrain Says Seeking to Deepen Ties With Russia as Top Diplomat Heads to Moscow

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Bahrain intends to strengthen cooperation with Russia in economy, healthcare, tourism and culture, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday ahead of the Bahraini foreign minister's visit to Moscow.

"Bahraini and Russian relations have spanned many decades, proving to be both mutually beneficial and trusted. Through continued bilateral talks, Bahrain seeks to deepen and expand initiatives in areas such as the economy, health, culture and tourism," the official said.

The spokesperson further stressed that Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani expects to make progress on the initiatives discussed at the recent St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum during his meeting with Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

Additionally, the two countries are likely to discuss peaceful coexistence in the middle East in the context of the Iranian issue, as well as cooperation in the health sector, including production of vaccines.

The official also noted that Bahrain would like to host delegations from Russia and always welcomes the opportunities "to engage on matters of shared interest and cooperation."

Lavrov and Al Zayani are set to meet on Friday to discuss the situation in Syria and the Arab Gulf and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Visit Rashid Progress St. Petersburg Bahrain Middle East From Government Top Arab

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

26 minutes ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

1 hour ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.