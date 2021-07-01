Bahrain Says Seeking to Deepen Ties With Russia as Top Diplomat Heads to Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Bahrain intends to strengthen cooperation with Russia in economy, healthcare, tourism and culture, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday ahead of the Bahraini foreign minister's visit to Moscow.

"Bahraini and Russian relations have spanned many decades, proving to be both mutually beneficial and trusted. Through continued bilateral talks, Bahrain seeks to deepen and expand initiatives in areas such as the economy, health, culture and tourism," the official said.

The spokesperson further stressed that Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani expects to make progress on the initiatives discussed at the recent St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum during his meeting with Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

Additionally, the two countries are likely to discuss peaceful coexistence in the middle East in the context of the Iranian issue, as well as cooperation in the health sector, including production of vaccines.

The official also noted that Bahrain would like to host delegations from Russia and always welcomes the opportunities "to engage on matters of shared interest and cooperation."

Lavrov and Al Zayani are set to meet on Friday to discuss the situation in Syria and the Arab Gulf and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.