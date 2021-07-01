UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Set To Create Hub To Manufacture, Distribute Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Bahrain Set to Create Hub to Manufacture, Distribute Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Gov't

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Bahrain is looking forward to establishing a hub to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and distribute it in the middle East and North Africa, a spokesperson for the Bahraini government told Sputnik ahead of the foreign minister's visit to Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, will meet on Friday to discuss the situation in Syria and the Arab Gulf and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Bahrain and Russia cooperate across many fields including health, and in face of the global pandemic the two counties have been closely cooperating on their vaccination rollouts from an early stage. As part of an agreement reached in June, Bahrain looks forward to establishing a hub for the manufacture and distribution of Sputnik V in the Arab Gulf, Middle East and North Africa regions," the government spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Russia Visit Rashid Bahrain Middle East Hub June From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

30 minutes ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.