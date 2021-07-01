DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Bahrain is looking forward to establishing a hub to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and distribute it in the middle East and North Africa, a spokesperson for the Bahraini government told Sputnik ahead of the foreign minister's visit to Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, will meet on Friday to discuss the situation in Syria and the Arab Gulf and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Bahrain and Russia cooperate across many fields including health, and in face of the global pandemic the two counties have been closely cooperating on their vaccination rollouts from an early stage. As part of an agreement reached in June, Bahrain looks forward to establishing a hub for the manufacture and distribution of Sputnik V in the Arab Gulf, Middle East and North Africa regions," the government spokesperson said.