Bahrain Sets Two Games Records In Athletics, China Takes Race Walk Gold At Hangzhou Asiad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Bahrain's distance-runner Birhanu Yemataw Balew clinched his second gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in the men's 5,000m with a new Games record, while China won the maiden 35km race walk mixed team gold on Wednesday.

The 35km race walk mixed team event features four athletes, two males and two females, in each team, and the final result of each team is calculated by the sum of the results from its best male and female athletes.

Qieyang Shijie, Bai Xueying, He Xianghong and Wang Qin helped China secure the gold medal in five hours 16 minutes and 41 seconds.

Japan ranked second with five and a half minutes behind, followed by India in 5:51:14.

"I'm very happy with my performance, because I maintained my pace to the end, which was great," said Qieyang, who also received her reallocated 20km race walk gold medal from the 2012 London Olympic Games on Wednesday, after the original top two athletes had been stripped of their medals for doping successively.

