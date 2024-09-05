Bahrain stun 10-man Australia in World Cup qualifier

Gold Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Bahrain stunned Australia 1-0 away on Thursday thanks to an 89th-minute Harry Souttar own goal in a major upset to start the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

With the hosts down to 10 men, the match was headed for a scoreless draw on the Gold Coast until the defender Souttar deflected a shot from Abdulla Al-Khalasi into his own net.

It was Bahrain's first victory against Australia, who are ranked 56 places higher.

The Socceroos struggled for fluency against their defensively minded opponents and their hopes nosedived after a red card in the 77th minute to striker Kusini Yengi for a high kick to the neck of defender Sayed Baqer.

"It's a learning curve for the players. It wasn't our night," Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

The top two from each of the three Asian groups will be guaranteed a place at the expanded 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan, Saudi Arabia, China and Indonesia are in Group C alongside Australia and Bahrain.

Australia play Indonesia in Jakarta on Tuesday.