Bahrain Suspends Flights to Iraq, Lebanon Due to Coronavirus - BNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Bahrain is suspending all flights to Iraq and Lebanon and back against the backdrop of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the region, the BNA news agency reported citing Bahraini aviation authorities.

Earlier, the country's Health Ministry reported that the number of people infected with coronavirus in the kingdom had increased to 33 people.