Bahrain To Close Malls, Restaurants For 2 Weeks To Contain COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:02 AM

Bahrain to Close Malls, Restaurants for 2 Weeks to Contain COVID-19 Pandemic

Bahrain will close shopping malls, cafes and restaurants for two weeks to contain a spike in coronavirus cases, state media cited the national committee on the fight against the pandemic as saying

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Bahrain will close shopping malls, cafes and restaurants for two weeks to contain a spike in coronavirus cases, state media cited the national committee on the fight against the pandemic as saying.

The shutdown will take effect on Thursday, according to the Bahrain news agency. Barber shops and beauty salons will also be closed, and all mass gatherings will be canceled.

The small Gulf island nation of 3 million has so far confirmed more than 223,000 positive cases, including 2,766 new cases on Tuesday. There have been 874 virus-related deaths, with further 193 people in a critical condition.

