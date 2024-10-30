Bahrain To Host The GCC POWER 2024 Conference In Nov
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Kingdom of Bahrain will host the GCC POWER 2024 Conference, in its 20th edition, from November 11 to 13.
The event, organized by the Regional Committee of Electrical Power Systems in collaboration with the Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority, will be attended by officials, decision makers, and speakers and analysts specialized in this sector.
The conference will showcase the best global practices and recent innovations that contribute to improving the efficiency of electricity and energy services, and enhancing sector sustainability.
