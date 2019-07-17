Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime, Aviation Security in Mideast - US State Department

Bahrain will soon be hosting a number of countries in a working group meeting on maritime and aviation security in the Mideast region, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Bahrain will soon be hosting a number of countries in a working group meeting on maritime and aviation security in the Mideast region, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated after the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a US military buildup in the middle East, and alleged Iranian attacks against commercial tankers in the Persian Gulf region.

"Bahrain will host a working group meeting on maritime and aviation security as part of the follow-on process from the Warsaw Ministerial in February," the spokesperson said. "All countries that attended the Warsaw Ministerial will be invited to participate. We will be announcing more information about all of the Warsaw Process working groups soon."