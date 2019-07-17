UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain To Host Working Group On Maritime, Aviation Security In Mideast - US State Department

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:24 PM

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime, Aviation Security in Mideast - US State Department

Bahrain will soon be hosting a number of countries in a working group meeting on maritime and aviation security in the Mideast region, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Bahrain will soon be hosting a number of countries in a working group meeting on maritime and aviation security in the Mideast region, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated after the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a US military buildup in the middle East, and alleged Iranian attacks against commercial tankers in the Persian Gulf region.

"Bahrain will host a working group meeting on maritime and aviation security as part of the follow-on process from the Warsaw Ministerial in February," the spokesperson said. "All countries that attended the Warsaw Ministerial will be invited to participate. We will be announcing more information about all of the Warsaw Process working groups soon."

Related Topics

Iran Warsaw Bahrain United States Middle East February All From

Recent Stories

India faced defeat in ICJ on Kulboshan Jadev case: ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's narrative vindicated in ICJ: Faisal Vaw ..

1 minute ago

50% of ‘Household Income and Expenditure Survey ..

56 minutes ago

Humayun Akhtar Khan urges govt to expose Indian HR ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Foreign Minister, Iraqi Kurdistan's Leader ..

1 minute ago

French work thriller 'Corporate' screened at Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.