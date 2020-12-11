Bahrain to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Free of Charge to All Citizens - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has tasked the health authorities with carrying out a free COVID-19 vaccination campaign for all of the kingdom's citizens and residents, the state-run BNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The order was announced following a meeting of the government executive committee to combat the coronavirus chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The committee has discussed plans and preparations to provide 27 medical centers across the country with a free COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authorities initially intend to inoculate 5,000 individuals per day who are over the age of 18, and then expand the program up to 10,000 per day.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced earlier the free vaccination against COVID-19 for their citizens. On Thursday, Riyadh registered the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, saying that the vaccine would arrive in the country in the coming days.

Bahrain approved the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine on December 4.