Bahrain Urges Citizens To Leave Lebanon - Foreign Ministry

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Bahraini Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain urges all citizens in the Lebanese Republic to leave immediately, following the tense situation there which calls for extra caution.

The Ministry reiterates its previous statements, to not travel to the Lebanese Republic definitively," the ministry said in a statement.

