UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Urges Moscow, Kiev To Ensure Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Bahrain Urges Moscow, Kiev to Ensure Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Bahrain urges Moscow and Kiev to ensure reliable humanitarian corridors in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of aid, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Bahrain urges Moscow and Kiev to ensure reliable humanitarian corridors in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of aid, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said on Thursday.

"We call for the provision of reliable humanitarian corridors. We believe that these measures should be implemented under the auspices of the UN and based on relevant humanitarian law resolutions," Al Zayani said at a joint press-conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Bahraini foreign minister expressed the strong belief that that these efforts will contribute to the establishment of stability and security in Europe.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 4.3 million people have already fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Rashid Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Bahrain February From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Search operation carried out in Dhoke Lakhan area

Search operation carried out in Dhoke Lakhan area

1 minute ago
 School edu dept gives look after charge of DPIs to ..

School edu dept gives look after charge of DPIs to officers

1 minute ago
 NATO's Next Strategic Concept to Address Future Re ..

NATO's Next Strategic Concept to Address Future Relations With Russia, China's R ..

2 minutes ago
 FS felicitates Somalian ambassador

FS felicitates Somalian ambassador

7 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Hearing 'Clearly' Europe's Commitment ..

Blinken Says Hearing 'Clearly' Europe's Commitment to End Dependence on Russian ..

7 minutes ago
 US House Speaker Pelosi Tests Positive for COVID-1 ..

US House Speaker Pelosi Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Deputy Chief of Staff

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.