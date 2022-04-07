Bahrain Urges Moscow, Kiev to Ensure Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Bahrain urges Moscow and Kiev to ensure reliable humanitarian corridors in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of aid, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said on Thursday.

"We call for the provision of reliable humanitarian corridors. We believe that these measures should be implemented under the auspices of the UN and based on relevant humanitarian law resolutions," Al Zayani said at a joint press-conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Bahraini foreign minister expressed the strong belief that that these efforts will contribute to the establishment of stability and security in Europe.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 4.3 million people have already fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.