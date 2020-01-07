UrduPoint.com
Bahrain, USA Discuss Regional Security In Middle East Amid Escalated Tensions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa talked over the phone with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and discussed the importance of security in the middle East amid escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran, media reported on Monday.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic relationship and noted the importance of efforts to enhance regional stability, according to the Bahraini news agency BNA.

The situation in the region became tense on Friday when strikes by US drones in Baghdad took the lives of Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force.

