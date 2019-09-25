UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Will Not Join Persian Gulf Security Coalition Proposed By Iran - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:25 AM

Bahrain Will Not Join Persian Gulf Security Coalition Proposed by Iran - Foreign Minister

Bahrain will not participate in the Persian Gulf Security Coalition proposed by Tehran, Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Bahrain will not participate in the Persian Gulf Security Coalition proposed by Tehran, Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"We see it as a counter-proposal to the coalition that we are part of, which is the coalition for the Strait of Hormuz," he said. "We cannot work on two coalitions. We are already part of one."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Tehran Bahrain

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

12 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

27 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

42 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

57 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.