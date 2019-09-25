Bahrain Will Not Join Persian Gulf Security Coalition Proposed by Iran - Foreign Minister

Bahrain will not participate in the Persian Gulf Security Coalition proposed by Tehran, Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

"We see it as a counter-proposal to the coalition that we are part of, which is the coalition for the Strait of Hormuz," he said. "We cannot work on two coalitions. We are already part of one."