Bahraini Authorities Release Human Rights Activist Nabeel Rajab From Prison

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Bahraini Authorities Release Human Rights Activist Nabeel Rajab From Prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Prominent Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab, who was sentenced to five years in prison for his criticism of the country's involvement in the Yemen conflict and tweets about torture in local prisons, has been released from jail following a court decision, the Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR) said on Tuesday.

"The head of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights, Nabeel Rajab, has been released," the BCHR wrote on Twitter.

Rajab was repeatedly sentenced to prison terms in Bahrain for charges related to anti-government criticism and organization of public manifestations. He was released from jail in July 2015 after being pardoned by the king due to his poor health. In 2017, he was detained once again and was sentenced to two years in jail. In February 2018, the Grand Criminal Court sentenced Rajab to another five years of imprisonment.

