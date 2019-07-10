UrduPoint.com
Bahraini Foreign Minister Endorses US Sanctions Against Lebanese Hezbollah Officials

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:35 PM

Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Wednesday welcomed the new US sanctions against three Hezbollah officials, who allegedly supported terrorism and acted as Iranian proxies

СAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Wednesday welcomed the new US sanctions against three Hezbollah officials, who allegedly supported terrorism and acted as Iranian proxies.

On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the leader of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc Mohammad Raad and a member of parliament, Amin Sherri, as well as an internal security official, Wafiq Safa, accusing them of acting on behalf of a terrorist organization and advancing Iran's interests.

"We welcome the move of the US government to include members of the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group on the terrorism list [subject to economic sanctions for support of or affiliation with terrorist organizations], including members of the Lebanese House of Representatives," Khalifa posted on his Twitter account.

Hezbollah was established in the 1980s as a paramilitary and political organization to end the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon. Today, its military wing is also active in Syria, fighting for the government forces of President Bashar Assad against various opposition forces, including terrorist organizations.

The United States considers Hezbollah to be a terrorist organization. Since 2017, Washington has sanctioned 50 individuals or organizations linked to Hezbollah, according to the Treasury Department.

