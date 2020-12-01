UrduPoint.com
Bahraini Foreign Ministry Condemns Iranian Scientist's Murder, Calls For Reducing Tensions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Foreign Ministry of Bahrain on Monday condemned the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Iran and called for reducing tensions in the region.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, was killed in an attack near the northern Iranian town of Absard on Friday, reportedly by a remote-controlled machine gun after leaving his armored car. The assassination came two days before the 10th anniversary of the death of another Iranian nuclear physicist, Majid Shahriari. Tehran said there were signs of Israel's involvement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemned the assassination of Mr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Statement stressed 'the need for concerted efforts to reduce tension, prevent escalation in the region and ensure stability and security,'" the ministry said.

Alongside Bahrain, a number of countries have denounced the assassination, including Syria, Turkey, Oman, Russia and Lebanon, and highlighted the importance of preventing actions that may result in the escalation and eventually threaten the stability of the entire region.

