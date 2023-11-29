Bahraini Foreign Ministry congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid to host World Expo 2030

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain has expressed sincere congratulations of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the leadership, government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Riyadh’s "well-deserved" winning the bid to host World Expo 2030.

The Bahraini foreign ministry expressed its full support for the Kingdom's organizing this global event, based on the close and distinguished fraternal ties between the leadership and peoples of the two countries, and the Kingdom of Bahrain's pride in this admirable achievement for the Arab and Islamic nations.

The ministry reaffirmed the absolute confidence of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the capability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to carry out an ideal organization of this international exhibition, in a way that embodies its ancient civilizational, cultural and diplomatic legacy as a model of tolerance and hospitality, its leadership role in the region and globally, and its advanced human, logistical and artistic capabilities.

It also wished the Kingdom and its brotherly people continued prosperity and welfare under the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi the Crown Prince.