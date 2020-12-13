Bahraini Health Authority Approves Use of Chinese Vaccine Sinopharm - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Bahraini National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) has officially approved the registration of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinopharm, Bahraini state news agency BNA reported on Sunday.

On Friday, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa tasked the health authorities with carrying out a free COVID-19 vaccination campaign for all of the kingdom's citizens and residents.

According to BNA, the NHRA's decision to allow the vaccine to be used was based on the results of clinical trials conducted in a number of countries that proved that the vaccine's efficacy was 86 percent.

The media added that over 7,700 people participated in the third phase of the trials in Bahrain, and Bahraini health care professionals received Sinopharm's vaccines even before the trials were over.

The media did not specify what exact type of vaccine produced by Sinopharm the NHRA had registered: the BBIBP-CorV vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products or SARS-CoV2 vaccine designed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

On December 4, Bahrain approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, after the vaccine went through the third phase of trials that demonstrated that its efficacy level was 95 percent.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Bahrain has confirmed 145 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 88,965.