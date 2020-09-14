UrduPoint.com
Bahraini, Israeli Ministers Hold Phone Call On Bilateral Cooperation - Reports

Sumaira FH 60 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:07 PM

Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed on Monday in a phone call with Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis aspects of the bilateral partnership ahead of a signing ceremony of a peace accord with Israel in the United States, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Washington is expected to host on Tuesday the signing ceremony of peace agreements between Israel and the two Arab Gulf nations � Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Such cooperation will have a positive impact on the two states' economies, especially in the industrial, trade and tourism sectors, BNA reported, adding that it may lead to an increase of the commercial exchange, as well as attract joint investment projects and create more job opportunities.

The two countries look forward to engagement between the two countries' private sectors, the news outlet said.

The two high-ranking officials have also exchanged congratulations on the conclusion of the peace deal.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties between the two states, which, among other things, entailed Israel giving up its plans to expand sovereignty over the West Bank's territories. The landmark deal was brokered by the United States. Expectations have been voiced ever since that the other countries of the region would follow the UAE's example.

Nearly a month later, on September 11, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa officially announced a similar agreement in a trilateral phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The first two Arab countries that recognized Israel were Egypt and Jordan, in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

