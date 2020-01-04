UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahraini, Jordanian Airlines Suspend Flights To Baghdad Following US Killing Of Soleimani

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Bahraini, Jordanian Airlines Suspend Flights to Baghdad Following US Killing of Soleimani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Bahrain's Gulf Air airline on Friday canceled all its flights to the Iraqi capital following the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iran's elite Quds Force, near Baghdad International Airport.

"Flights to and from Baghdad and Najaf in the Republic of Iraq have suspended until further notice due to safety and security issues," Gulf Air wrote on Twitter.

Royal Jordanian Airlines has also suspended its flights from Jordan's capital of Amman to Baghdad due to the unstable situation in Baghdad and the airport. According to the company, its flights to other Iraqi cities will take place on schedule.

The Iranian commander was killed by a US strike almost immediately after his plane had landed in Baghdad earlier on Friday.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Iraq Company Baghdad Amman Bahrain All From Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

1 hour ago

Senate to meet on Monday

1 hour ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

57 minutes ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

57 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

57 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.