Bahraini, Jordanian Airlines Suspend Flights to Baghdad Following US Killing of Soleimani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Bahrain's Gulf Air airline on Friday canceled all its flights to the Iraqi capital following the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iran's elite Quds Force, near Baghdad International Airport.

"Flights to and from Baghdad and Najaf in the Republic of Iraq have suspended until further notice due to safety and security issues," Gulf Air wrote on Twitter.

Royal Jordanian Airlines has also suspended its flights from Jordan's capital of Amman to Baghdad due to the unstable situation in Baghdad and the airport. According to the company, its flights to other Iraqi cities will take place on schedule.

The Iranian commander was killed by a US strike almost immediately after his plane had landed in Baghdad earlier on Friday.