Bahraini King Expresses Support For Russia's Measures To Defend Rule Of Law - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Wednesday expressed support for Moscow's measures to defend the rule of law during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

"At the initiative of the Bahraini side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Emphasizing the friendly nature of bilateral relations, the king of Bahrain expressed support for the measures taken by the Russian leadership in the interests of protecting the rule of law and ensuring stability in the country," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also congratulated the king and the Bahraini people on Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday.

