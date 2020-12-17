Bahraini King Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa has become one of the first citizens of his country who got vaccinated against the coronavirus, Bahraini media reported.

The king pointed out Bahrain's commitment to respect all the precaution measures and medical instructions, which allowed the country to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Bahrain news Agency reported on late Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Bahraini authorities issued a permit for the use of the vaccine developed by the US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 73.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.6 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Bahrain has recorded about 90,000 coronavirus cases so far, with some 350 fatalities, JHU adds.