Bahraini Minister Of Finance Receives Saudi Ambassador
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Minister of Finance and National Economy of Bahrain Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa received Saudi Arabia's newly appointed Ambassador to Bahrain Naif Al-Sudairi.
Al Khalifa wished Al-Sudairi success in his diplomatic mission and the further development of relations between the two kingdoms.
