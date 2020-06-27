UrduPoint.com
Bahraini Serviceman Dies In Saudi-led Coalition's Operation In Yemen - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:40 AM

Bahraini Serviceman Dies in Saudi-led Coalition's Operation in Yemen - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) A Bahraini serviceman has died in Yemen while performing his duties as part of the Saudi-led coalition's military operation, Bahrain's media reported.

According to the Bahrain news Agency, the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) mourned on Friday warrant officer Juma'a Mubarak Salim.

BDF Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa expressed condolences to the family of the deceased serviceman.

Bahrain has been a member of the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 when a group of Arab nations meddled in the conflict in Yemen to support the internationally-recognized government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in its struggle with the Shia Houthi rebels.

