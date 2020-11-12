UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain's Crown Prince Appointed New Prime Minister Replacing Late Uncle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Bahrain's Crown Prince Appointed New Prime Minister Replacing Late Uncle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain appointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as the kingdom's prime minister, according to a royal order published by the Bahraini official news agency BNA on Wednesday.

The former prime minister, Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, died earlier in the day while in the United States for medical treatment. The 84-year-old was the world's longest-serving head of government. Bahrain has declared a week-long mourning.

The appointment of Salman bin Hamad to prime minister's office takes effect immediately, according to the state media.

The king of Bahrain has the power to appoint prime ministers without consultations with the parliament.

Regional experts expect the appointment of the relatively young crown prince to sooth Bahrain's internal religious discord. The country's Shia community considered late Khalifa Bin Salman responsible for the infringement on their rights.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Died Young Bahrain United States Media Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

46 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

46 minutes ago

Livestock services training centre Fazilpur made f ..

35 minutes ago

Nigerian court bails Abuja protestors

37 minutes ago

Danish company charged with violating EU sanctions ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.