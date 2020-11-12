(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain appointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as the kingdom's prime minister, according to a royal order published by the Bahraini official news agency BNA on Wednesday.

The former prime minister, Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, died earlier in the day while in the United States for medical treatment. The 84-year-old was the world's longest-serving head of government. Bahrain has declared a week-long mourning.

The appointment of Salman bin Hamad to prime minister's office takes effect immediately, according to the state media.

The king of Bahrain has the power to appoint prime ministers without consultations with the parliament.

Regional experts expect the appointment of the relatively young crown prince to sooth Bahrain's internal religious discord. The country's Shia community considered late Khalifa Bin Salman responsible for the infringement on their rights.