UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain's PM Dies At 84: Local Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:59 PM

Bahrain's PM dies at 84: local media

Bahrain's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died at the age of 84, local media reported Wednesday

MANAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahrain's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died at the age of 84, local media reported Wednesday.

The Bahrain news Agency stated that the prime minister passed away in the United States, adding that the burial ceremony will take place later which will be attended by limited number of relatives and royal family members.

Bahrain's King Hamad announced one week mourning with flags flown at half-staff.

Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was born on Nov. 24, 1935, and had been serving as prime minister since the 1970s.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Bahrain United States Family Media

Recent Stories

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Africa surpass 1.9M

2 minutes ago

Recently launched mobile app will detect street cr ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman PHEC inaugurates Smart University at UO

2 minutes ago

Adani Group Never Dropped Plans for Australia's Bi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.