MANAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahrain's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died at the age of 84, local media reported Wednesday.

The Bahrain news Agency stated that the prime minister passed away in the United States, adding that the burial ceremony will take place later which will be attended by limited number of relatives and royal family members.

Bahrain's King Hamad announced one week mourning with flags flown at half-staff.

Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was born on Nov. 24, 1935, and had been serving as prime minister since the 1970s.