UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain's Ramazan Drummer Goes Viral With Coronavirus Message

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:24 PM

Bahrain's Ramazan drummer goes viral with coronavirus message

The tradition of musaharati--Ramazan drummers who awaken the faithful for their pre-dawn meal (suhoor) -- may be dying out across the Muslim world, but Yasser al-Samak has become a social media hit by adapting age-old songs for the time of coronavirus

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The tradition of musaharati--Ramazan drummers who awaken the faithful for their pre-dawn meal (suhoor) -- may be dying out across the Muslim world, but Yasser al-Samak has become a social media hit by adapting age-old songs for the time of coronavirus.

The silence of the darkened streets of Bilad al-Qadeem, a village outside the capital Manama, has been broken during the holy month by the voice of the 50-year-old and the pounding of the drummer who accompanies him.

In a distinctive Bahraini accent he sings of life in the pandemic, extols the benefits of social distancing, and gives thanks to medics and first responders for their sacrifices on the front line.

"Oh quickly the time of suhoor arrives, but this time it is different from all the years before," Samak sings of the meal which fortifies observant Muslims for their day of fasting ahead.

"Stay home with your family, and blend your suhoor meal with hope, because those who rely on God, he will protect them," he sings.

"Make yourself strong with prayer and wear the mask as a shield against the pandemic," go the lyrics, which mix religious blessings with standard health advice.

Samak also humorously plays on the word "corona" urging people to still eat "macarona" -- macaroni -- rhyming in Arabic to say that life must go on and that the faithful should not lose their resolve in the face of the crisis.

Devout Muslims observe the holy fasting month of Ramadan by abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to set.

In a centuries-old tradition, the musaharati once provided the heartbeat to the ritual, but the practice has become rarer across the Muslim world now that people have alarms and smartphones to rouse them from their sleep.

- Raising hope - In the village streets where Samak roams from door to door, with a lockdown in force, only a few residents are out and about buying basic necessities. Traffic is light and the stray cats mostly have the pavements to themselves.

Video clips of Samak reciting his timely messages have circulated widely on WhatsApp and Instagram.

The veteran musaharati said he hopes to raise awareness while also spreading hope and maintaining a sense of continuity during the crisis.

"We had poems specifically written this year about coronavirus and they have been popular. I sing them alongside traditional ones," he told AFP as he walked the streets of Bilad al-Qadeem.

"I have been doing this for 30 years, but it's not like before when we had a lot of children taking part," he said of the youngsters that used to come out and trail behind him.

"Now because of the coronavirus situation we are limited to a maximum of five people," he said, as children came out of a house to listen, only to be quickly brought back in by their father.

str/sls/dm/kir

Related Topics

World Social Media Traffic Manama May God Prayer Muslim Family All From WhatsApp Singer Pakistan Limited Arab Instagram Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spain's Death Toll From Coronavirus Increases by 2 ..

2 minutes ago

GB people applaud govt's decision for construction ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

14 minutes ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

14 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Cases in China, S. Korea Serve as Res ..

8 minutes ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.