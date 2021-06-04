Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al-Zayani said Russian President Vladimir Putin's Friday speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which mentioned global readiness for cooperation following the COVID-19 pandemic, reassured him that the world is entering the post-COVID era with confidence

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al-Zayani said Russian President Vladimir Putin's Friday speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which mentioned global readiness for cooperation following the COVID-19 pandemic, reassured him that the world is entering the post-COVID era with confidence.

"It is really great to have these discussions at this time of the COVID-19 when all the world is trying to prepare for the post-covid era and it is really good to see the confidence which was demonstrated by the President Putin in his remarks. I think the world is approaching the post-covid with confidance and ready for cooperation and working together and preparing for the challenges ahead of time. It was the bottom line that the President was conveying," Al-Zayani told Sputnik after the plenary session at SPIEF.