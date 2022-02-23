UrduPoint.com

Baidoa: Crossroads Of Despair In Drought-ravaged Somalia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged Somalia

Under the blazing sun, Salado Adan Mohamed puts the finishing touches to her makeshift shelter, cobbled together from branches and fragments of discarded cloth

Baidoa, Somalia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Under the blazing sun, Salado Adan Mohamed puts the finishing touches to her makeshift shelter, cobbled together from branches and fragments of discarded cloth.

She has just arrived in the southwestern Somali city of Baidoa, the last refuge for people fleeing the worst drought in the country in a decade.

Along with her three children, the 26-year-old mother walked for five days "without eating" to make the 70-kilometre trek from her village to Baidoa.

She settled in Muuri, one of 500 camps for displaced people in the city, where aqals -- traditional dome-shaped huts -- have been hastily built in recent weeks.

Desperate, hungry and thirsty, more and more people are flocking to Baidoa from rural areas of southern Somalia, one of the regions hardest hit by the drought that is engulfing the Horn of Africa.

According to the UN's World Food Programme, nearly 13 million people, mostly farmers and herders, are going hungry in the region: 5.7 million in Ethiopia, 2.8 million in Kenya and 4.3 million in Somalia -- a quarter of the country's population.

In Somalia, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said this month that the number of people who have left their homes in search of water, food and pasture has doubled to more than 554,000.

Mohamed says she and her husband saw their crops devoured by swarms of locusts that have ravaged many parts of East Africa in recent years.

Within just a few months, what little they had left was wiped out when the rains failed for a third straight time since the end of 2020.

"We had three camels which died during the drought season, 10 goats -- we ate some, others died and the rest were sold -- and all five cattle perished because of the lack of water and pasture," she says.

"We have nothing left." With her husband and children, Mohammed started out from her home village for Baidoa, the last hope for many in the stricken region.

But her husband, who has tuberculosis, did not make it all the way. Too weak to continue, he turned back. She has not heard from him since.

The countryside around Baidoa is under the control of the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab Islamist group, which held the city itself for several years at the height of the insurgency before being driven out in early 2012 by Somali-led forces.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia World United Nations Water Drought Died Ethiopia Kenya 2020 All From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 43 more deaths due to Covid-19

Pakistan reports 43 more deaths due to Covid-19

7 minutes ago
 German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be ..

German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be Completely Halted

2 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely at certain areas, snowfal ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely at certain areas, snowfall over hills: Met

2 minutes ago
 Tuck shop opened at BRT station

Tuck shop opened at BRT station

2 minutes ago
 PPP stalwart senator Rehman Malik passes away

PPP stalwart senator Rehman Malik passes away

27 minutes ago
 PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia tod ..

PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia today

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>