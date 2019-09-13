Baikonur Cosmodrome Getting Ready for Last Launch of Russian Rocket With Ukrainian Parts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Baikonur cosmodrome is getting ready for the last start of Soyuz-FG launch vehicle that has Ukrainian parts, Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Friday.

"Baikonur Cosmodrome has begun preparing equipment ...

of the launch system for the last start of the Soyuz-FG rocket with Ukrainian components in the steering system of the launch vehicle," the agency's press service said.

Starting next year, cosmonauts will be using Soyuz-2.1a. It has digital systems installed and all of its components are made in Russia.