MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A US judge set bail at $1.25 million for former police officer Derek Chauvin and the next hearing in the George Floyd death case has been scheduled on June 29, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"I am setting an unconditional bail at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions of no contacts with the family of victim, and that he [Chauvin] does not work in law enforcement," the judge said.