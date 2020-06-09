UrduPoint.com
Bail Set At $1.25Mln For Officer Charged In Floyd's Death, Next Hearing On June 29 - Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Bail Set at $1.25Mln for Officer Charged in Floyd's Death, Next Hearing on June 29 - Judge

MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A US judge set bail at $1.25 million for former police officer Derek Chauvin and the next hearing in the George Floyd death case has been scheduled on June 29, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"I am setting an unconditional bail at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions of no contacts with the family of victim, and that he [Chauvin] does not work in law enforcement," the judge said.

