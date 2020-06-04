WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A $1million bail has been set for former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested for the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody last week, a court document revealed on Wednesday.

"Since the defendant is already in custody, I order subject to bail or conditions of release that the Defendant continue to be detained pending further proceedings. Bail: $1,000,000.00," the document said.