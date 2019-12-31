Bailed tycoon Ghosn flees to Lebanon from 'rigged' Japan

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape injustice in Japan, where he was on bail awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges

The auto tycoon's abrupt departure was the latest twist in a rollercoaster journey that saw him fall from boardroom to detention centre and sparked questions over an embarrassing security lapse in Japan.

In a statement, the 65-year-old said he would "no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system, where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied".

"I have not fled justice -- I have escaped injustice and political persecution," said Ghosn, who vowed to communicate "freely" with the media "starting next week".

It was not clear how he managed to leave Japan, as his bail conditions barred him from exiting the country he had been held in since his sudden arrest in November 2018 sent shockwaves through the business world.

He and his lawyers have repeatedly voiced fears over the impossibility of a fair trial in Japan and have called for the case to be thrown out, citing missteps by the prosecutors' office.

Lebanon said the fallen car mogul had entered the country "legally" at dawn on Monday.

"There are no measures that warrant taking steps against him or prosecuting him," the country's General Security apparatus said in a statement.

Ghosn cannot be sent back to Japan because there is no extradition agreement between the two countries, a Lebanese judicial source told AFP.

Lebanese media reported Ghosn had flown by private plane from Turkey to Lebanon, where his parents were born and where he spent most of his childhood after arriving there as a toddler.

A source in the Lebanese presidency said Ghosn had entered the country with a French passport and his Lebanese identity card.

"He is in Lebanon in his house with his wife," a family friend told AFP. "He is very happy. He is free."