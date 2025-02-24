Baker wins US indoor 60m as Kessler, Hiltz complete double

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Ronnie Baker powered to victory in the 60 metres at the U.S Indoor Championship, the 31-year-old clinching his first national title in the event in eight years.

With favourite Trayvon Bromell sidelined after discussions with his medical team, Baker took full advantage with his winning time of 6.52.

Coby Hilton and Emmanuel Wells both ran 6.58, with Hilton winning by four-thousandths of a second.

Baker will now take his comeback adventure to the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing China from March 21 and will do so in positive mood.

"It has been a long time since I was a national champion indoors, 2017, so this is a confidence booster," he told broadcasters NBC.

"One or two guys aren't here but hey, 6.52 and a national title is great," he said.

"Every day I'm just pushing myself to get better and I know that at the age of 31, I can still compete, obviously," he added.

There was a surprise in the women's 60m where Celera Barnes beat Jacious Sears but there was only three thousandths of a second to separate them at the finish.

It was Sears' first loss of the 2025 season as she paid the price for dipping slightly early.

Hobbs Kessler completed the distance double winning the 1500m to go with the 3,000 -- the 21-year-old pulling away from Sam Prakel over the final 800m to finish in 3:38.82.

Nikki Hiltz also completed the double, winning the women's 1500m in 4:05.76 with Sinclaire Johnson runner-up.

Chris Bailey claimed his first national title with victory in the men's 400m in 45.21.

Josh Hoey won the men's 800m in 1:43.24 -- his U.S record time, the fastest time in the world this year and the second fastest indoor of all-time. Denmark's Wilson Kipketer's 1:42.67 in 1997 is the world record time.

Nia Akins, the outdoor 800m women's national champion, enjoyed a repeat of her 2023 indoor title with a new personal best of 1:59.31.