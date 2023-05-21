Bakhmut Now Under Full Control of Russian Forces, Russian Defense Ministry Confirms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the liberation of the city of Bakhmut (also known as Artyomovsk, or Artemivsk) has been completed.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), said on Saturday that Russian forces had gained full control over Bakhmut.

"In the Artyomovsk tactical direction, as a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner assault units, with the support of artillery and aviation of the Yug Group of Forces, the liberation of the city of Artyomovsk was completed," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub, with many crossroads for Donbas, and used to serve as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine over a year ago.