Baku Accuses Tehran Of Failing To Ensure Security Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:41 PM

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Friday accused Iran of failing to provide necessary security to the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran following a deadly attack on the embassy complex

Earlier in the day, the ministry stated that one person had been killed and another one injured in the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital.

"We strongly condemn the treacherous terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran. As a country that hosts the embassy, Iran should have fulfilled its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, ensuring security of the Azerbaijani embassy and its employees," the statement said.

Iran's authorities are investigating the attack and have already taken measures to ensure that the embassy and diplomats could work normally, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"Iran's Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian holds talks with the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi (to) discuss the shooting incident at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran...� Necessary security measures have been taken so that the activities of Azerbaijan's Embassy and diplomats in Tehran return to normal," the press release read.

The ministry cited "preliminary evidence and observations" suggesting the assailant committed the attack with a "totally personal motive."

Media reported earlier on Friday that the attacker had been driven by personal motives and stated during interrogation that he had wanted to bring back his wife, who went to the embassy in April 2022 and never returned home since then.

