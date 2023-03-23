UrduPoint.com

Baku Accuses Yerevan Of Misinformation After Claims Armenian Soldier Killed By Shelling

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Wednesday called Yerevan's statement that an Armenian soldier was killed by Azerbaijani shelling misinformation

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Wednesday called Yerevan's statement that an Armenian soldier was killed by Azerbaijani shelling misinformation.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry said a serviceman at a combat position near the village of Yeraskh, known as Arazdeyen in Azerbaijan, on the Nakhichevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, was killed in a shelling by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

"We categorically refute the information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the death of a serviceman of the Armenian armed forces at a combat position in the direction of Arazdeyen, allegedly as a result of a shelling opened by the Azerbaijani side on March 22.

By spreading such misinformation, the Armenian Defense Ministry aims to cover up suicides and other negative cases that have recently occurred in the army of this country as a result of increased lack of discipline," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

